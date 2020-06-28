Muntari stood against discrimination against local players in camp - Derek Boateng reveals

Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has eulogized Sulley Ali Muntari formerly of Internationale and AC Milan as the sincerest player he played within the national team.



Boateng, who formerly played for Spanish side Getafe hailed Muntari for standing up against the move by the then Ghana Football Association's hierarchy, to place local players in the economy class and foreign players in business class when coming for camping.



“Sulley Ali Muntari is the most sincere Black stars player I worked with, he always wanted the best for his colleagues.”



“He resisted a move by Black Stars officials to place local players in the economy class and foreign players in business class,” Derek Boateng told Accra based Starr FM.



Both Derek Boateng and Sulley Ali Muntari featured in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup in Germany and Brazil respectively.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.