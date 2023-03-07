Muntari's tears, Stephen Appiah's eulogy: What you might have missed at Atsu's one-week observation

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The one-week observation of Christian Atsu saw a good number of retired football stars showing up to observe the occasion and mourn with his family.
Former Black Stars captains, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, and James Kwasi Appiah were all spotted at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra where the one-week observation of the late Christian Atsu is being held.
Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, Samuel Osei Kuffour, John Paintsil, Richard Kingston, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, and a host of others were also seen at the one-week observation.
Below are what the former Black Stars players and other personalities who went to the one-week observation said about the late Christian Atsu:
I wish it's still a dream - Sulley Muntari yet to come to terms with Christian Atsu's demise
Sulley Muntari who couldn't hold back his tears at the one-week observation said he is yet to come to terms with the demise of his brother Christian Atsu.
"It still feels like a dream for him and he wants to wake up to the news that Christian Atsu is alive and not dead. This is not how we wanted to meet at a gathering of any of our former teammates. We wanted to come here to celebrate him for what he has achieved and not to sit at his funeral.
Christian Atsu was the Abedi Pele of our generation - Derek Boateng
To Derek Boateng, Christian Atsu was the most talented player he had seen in the Black Stars since the exit of the legendary Abedi Pele.
"I remember his first call-up to the national team I was there when he came to training at the Accra Sports Stadium. His first touch in training amazed me and I thought that we had found the next Abedi Pele instantly," Derek Boateng said.
Atsu deserves a state burial, he really served the nation - Yussif Chibsah
Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah advocated for a state burial for the late Christian Atsu.
I think State burial is in the right direction and we also want to say that it shouldn't be because of the way he died but because he really served the nation to the best of his abilities."
Atsu was humble and respectful - Stephen Appiah
Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah also spoke about the humble nature of the late Ghana winger.
"Under coach Kwasi Appiah, I had the chance to work with Christian Atsu as a member of the Black Stars technical team and that is how I had an encounter with him. He was very humble and respectful throughout his dealings with me."
Atsu's death is a huge blow to me and Ghanaians - Asamoah Gyan
"I really loved him because I was super cool with him and he gave me all the needed respect I deserved as his senior. Losing a person like that is a huge blow for myself and Ghanaians as a whole because of how he helped with the little he had," Asamoah Gyan told reporters at Christian Atsu's one-week observation.
Alan Kyerematen mobbed at Christian Atsu's one-week observation
New Patriotic Party's flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, also attended the one-week observation of the late Christian Atsu and was given a rousing welcome at Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra.
The former Minister of Trade and Industries urged other successful footballers in the country to emulate the good deeds and philanthropic works of Christian Atsu.
"We are here to commensurate with the family and to assure them of all of Ghana's commitment to honour him. We all know that he showed commitment to the cause of our country. He did help his community and I hope other players will emulate Christian Atsu's good deeds."
Aside the sports and political faces who went to Atsu's one-week observation, entertainers Kofi Kinatta, Patoranking, Lydia Forson, Akuapem Polo, Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, and Salinko were also there to commensurate with the family.
Background
Saturday, March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.
Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.
Meanwhile, the family has announced that the funeral of Christian Atsu will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Christian Atsu's funeral will be held six days before the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.