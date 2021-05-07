Muntari’s ‘ghost goal’ changed Milan history — Ex-AC Milan star claims

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Italy midfielder Antonio Nocerino believes the infamous ‘ghost goal’ against Juventus was ‘the moment that changed the history of Milan,’ as it led to the departures of leading to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva.



The incident occurred in 2012 during a 1-1 draw at San Siro — meaning the Scudetto showdown ended in a stalemate rather than allowing the Rossoneri to take control.



Juventus would eventually win the Serie A title, but that moment — when Sulley Ali Muntari’s effort crossed the line before Gigi Buffon palmed it back out – was a turning point in the push for goal-line technology.



“It wasn't after the game everyone went mad, it was straight after the goal. It was incredible, it was a goal. Buffon moved behind his goal-line when he clawed the ball,” Nocerino told The Italian Football Podcast.



“This moment changed the future of Milan. With this goal, Milan would have won the Scudetto. The big players – Zlatan and Thiago Silva – wouldn't have left the club that summer. The club would have invested more money to win as well going forward. So this ghost goal changed the history of Milan.



“If Milan had won the Scudetto, Zlatan and Thiago would have stayed, Milan for sure would have won more Scudetti.”



