Muntari & Gyan's return to Ghana Premier League will boost the economy - Neil Armstrong

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, believes that the return Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Ali Muntari to the Premier League will boost Ghana's economy.



Muntari has been clubless following his exit from Spanish lower-tier team Albacete in June 2019, where he signed a six-month contract.



The former AC Milan midfielder was linked with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak and was spotted training with the club several times.



However, in his conversation with his fans on Instagram, Muntari confirmed that he would love to retire at Asante Kotoko but will not rule out a move to Accra Hearts of Oak or RTU.



With Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars forward has already declared his intension to play for the Porcupine Warriors before he retires from football.



And according to Mr Mortagbe, Ghana's economy will boost massively should both players return to the local top-flight.



"Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari returning to the local league will serve as a major boost as it has economic and commercial benefits," he told Skyy Power FM.



"Ghana FA can also leverage on the two brands and use it to add value to the league and secure sponsorships et al," he added.



Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Ali Muntari both played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup respectively.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.