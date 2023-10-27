Muntari 1st, Gyan 5th: Check out the Ghanaian players with most goals in Serie A

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Ghanaian footballers have made significant impact in the Serie A over the years, with several players scoring goals at a prolific rate.



Here is a list of the top five highest-scoring Ghanaians in Serie A history.



Agyeman Badu and Asamoah Gyan - 11 goals



Agyemang Badu and Asamoah Gyan are the two Ghanaian players who scored 11 goals in the Italian league.



Badu played for Udinese and Hellas Verona, while Gyan played for Udinese and Modena.



Kwadwo Asamoah - 12 goals



The Ghanaian midfielder played for Udinese, Juventus, and Inter Milan in Serie A. Asamoah scored 12 goals in 204 appearances in the Italian top flight. Asamoah is a versatile midfielder who can play on either wing or in the center of the park. He is known for his work ethic and passing ability.



Emmanuel Gyasi - 13 goals



The Ghanaian striker who currently plays for Empoli played for Spezia and Sassuolo in Serie A. Gyasi has scored 13 goals in 101 appearances in the Italian top flight. Gyasi is a quick and skilful striker who is known for his finishing ability. He has also represented Ghana at the international level, scoring two goals in eight appearances.



KP Boateng - 15 goals



KP Boateng is another Ghanaian midfielder who has made a big impact in Serie A. Boateng scored 15 goals in 131 appearances for Milan, Genoa, and Fiorentina. During his stint in Italy, KP Boateng won the Seria A title, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa titles. He also represented Ghana at the international level, playing in two FIFA World Cups.



Sulley Muntari - 29 goals



Sulley Muntai is the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Serie A history, with 29 goals in 206 appearances for Udinese, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. Muntari was a versatile midfielder who was known for his powerful shot and long-range goals. He was also a key player for the Ghana national team, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.





