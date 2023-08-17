Muntaka Mubarak breaks ranks with NDC as he declares support for 10% sports betting tax

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament of Asawase appears to have broken ranks with the National Democratic Congress over the 10% withholding tax on sports betting.



Whiles the party through its young wing has declared their official stance which is a complete rejection of the controversial tax policy, Muntaka Mubarak has welcomed it.



According to the former Minority Chief Whip, punters should have no issue paying taxes off the winnings they enjoy from their stakes.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Mubarak Muntaka said, "Betting is haram and taxing is a way to develop the country. Anyone who earns income from working deserves to pay tax, so the question is don't they get profit from betting?"



He added, "If it was their capital that is being taxed that will be the problem but it is rather the earnings that are being taxed. I get taxed for the income I earn from working, so why don't they want to pay tax?"



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced that persons who engage in sports betting and lottery would have to pay a 10% tax on all earnings starting on August 15.



The policy by government has raised many eyebrows from the youth in Ghana who are heavily involved in sports betting.



George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the party issued a statement in which the party threatened to embark on a demonstration if the tax is not withdrawn.



Our determination to protect the funds Young People secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this CORRUPT Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision.”



The statement added “We INTEND to do the following; Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance. Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand AN END to the CORRUPTION and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade, and Occupy Parliament and other government agencies.”





JNA/KPE