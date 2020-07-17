Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Mukarama Abdulai dreams of winning World Cup with Black Queens

Mukarama Abdulai was the top scorer at the 2018 U17 World Cup

The 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot Winner, Mukarama Abdulai, has expressed her desire to help the senior women’s national team, the Black Queens win the World Cup.



The former Northern Ladies goal machine who is currently in the USA-Tyler Junior College says, growing up she has not heard the Queens win such a trophy, for that she has the dream to end the wait with the Black Queens.



Speaking to TV3 the forward said “The Black Queens are the senior women’s national side. And, from the Black Princesses to the Black Maidens every player wants to go through that process and play with the Black Queens."



“It has been a good experience to be with them. They have a good coach. She’s been amazing with the players; I mean the relationship with the players on and off the field,” she added.



“From the Black Princesses going to the Black Queens, I really had a good sense of knowledge that we are going to do well if we the players are thinking of getting something for the Black Queens,"



“Growing up, I’ve not heard the Black Queens have won a trophy. It’s my dream to be part of the Black Queens to win a trophy,” she concluded.

