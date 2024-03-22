Mukarama 9, Maafia Nyame 8: Ratings of Black Princesses after 'gold-winning' victory over Nigeria

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Princesses staged a host and win in the women's football tournament of the 2023 African Games with a magnificent victory over Nigeria in the final on Thursday, March 21, 2024.



The Princesses were made to dig deep for the win, as they had to come back from Edeh Njideka's first-half goal to prevent Nigeria from successfully defending their title.



Ghana found their way back into the game and drew level through Tracey Twum's scintillating left-footed strike, which went into the roof of the net and gave the goalkeeper no chance.



The game travelled to extra time, where Ghana claimed the lead for the first time on the night through Mukarama Abdulai.



The Hasaacas Ladies forward scored a staggering goal from just outside the box, gliding the ball into the bottom right corner after a terrific reception and brilliant turn.



The goal came just four minutes into extra time and turned out to be the winner.



Although it was a collective effort, some players had a great game and contributed immensely to the win, thus having higher ratings than the others.





Below is GhanaWeb's rating of the players



Afi Amenyeku - 5



Abiba Issah - 8



Abena Anoma Opoku - 4.5



Hannah Nyame - 7.5



Comfort Yeboah - 7



Asana Alhassan - 7



Beline Nyarkoh - 7.5



Tracey Twum - 7



Ophelia Amponsah - 5.5



Mukarama Abdulai - 9



Maafia Nyame - 8





EE/EK





Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd

Bethel Logistics, experts in shipping logistics