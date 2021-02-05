Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: GNA

Mujkanovic hopeful of reviving the fortunes of Inter Allies

Inter Allies head coach, Danijel Mujkanovic

Danijel Mujkanovic - Head Coach of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Inter Allies has bemoaned his side's lack of quality in the final third as their dreadful season continues in the GPL.



The "Tampico" Boys are rocked bottom of the GPL and have recorded the most losses this season.



They have lost nine matches, won twice from 12 matches with a draw.



According to the Croatian, his side had not been able to utilize the chances that come their way during good spells of the game but said his boys were working hard to turn things around.



"We have scored just one goal in five games and that is what we struggling against right now despite our strong defence. We are missing quality at the attacking end right now but we have to keep working hard and I hope to turn things around at some point," he said at a press conference.



When asked about what accounted to their 1-0 loss against Kotoko, Mujkanovic said, "We always knew it was going to be difficult against Kotoko and I really feel we deserved more against Kotoko.



"We had planned to defend well until one defensive mistake that brought about the penalty but I feel the players did well and played their hearts out and am proud of them."



Inter Allies would engage Ebusua Dwarfs in a must-win Week 13 encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.