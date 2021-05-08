You are here: HomeSports2021 05 08Article 1255300

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mudasiru's late gasp strike powers Great Olympics past WAFA

Abdul Manaf Mudasiru scored in added time as Great Olympics stunned West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 3-2 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Friday.

It was the first loss for WAFA at home this season with Great Olympics temporarily moving to the top of the league with 40 points and recording their fifth away win of the season.

The talisman for the Wonder Club Gladson Awako gave the away side the lead in the 14th minute with a superb strike.

WAFA were very dominant in possession but could not restore parity in the first half of the game.

Great Olympics doubled their lead on the half-hour mark through an unfortunate own goal by WAFA player Konadu Yiadom.

WAFA responded very well as Enoch Asubonteng pulled one back for the home side with a quarter of the game left.

Joshua Torsutsey restored parity for the Academy Boys in the 76th minute with a sublime finish.

But it was the Dade Boys who had the last laugh as bulky striker Mudasiru scored in the 92nd minute to secure all three points for
the away side.

