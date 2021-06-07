Mudasiru made me lose GH¢100,000 against Hearts of Oak - Annor Walker

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Accra Great Olympics failed to grabbed the GH¢100,000 bounty on Hearts of Oak after drawing 1-1 with the Phobians on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.



The ‘oly dade boys’ were promised a huge winning bonus from some top fans of the club should they beat their regional rivals in the Accra derby.



Abdul Mudasiru had a chance to win the game for Great Olympics in the dying minutes of the game but saw his effort go wide.



Annor Walker told Happy FM that he quizzed the player why he made him lose that money after the game.



"I asked him in the dressing room why he didn’t score that goal because he made me lose money which I could have used to repair my car”, Annor Walker said hilariously on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



