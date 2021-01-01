Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mudasiru Salifu sends message to Asante Kotoko fans as he nears full fitness

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu resumed training this week two months after he underwent surgery.



Salifu sustained a metatarsal injury during pre-season and had been on the sidelines for more than six weeks.



Being a key player, his absence affected Kotoko in the ongoing league season.



They failed to live up to their lofty standards, leading to the dismissal of head coach Maxwell Konadu.



The Porcupine Warriors are not among the top four teams after six matches in the Ghana Premier League and are facing elimination in the Caf Champions League.



Mudasiru started training alone on Thursday and will take some time for him to join the group before being passed fit for games.



But, he is absolutely confident of making his return to the field soon.



"It's hard to beat a person who never gives up, not even an injury," he tweeted as a reply to Kotoko's announcement of his return to training.





