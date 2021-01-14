Soccer News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Mudasiru Salifu returns to Asante Kotoko training

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Johnson Smith, has been handed a major squad boost with the return of midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu from injury.



The creative midfielder was captured today on camera with smiles over of his face as he trained with the entire Asante Kotoko squad.



He joins the team as they prepare for their big game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope for the match week nine game in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko is trying to build momentum after beating Liberty Professionals 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday eight.



The club took to Twitter to announce the return of Mudasiru Salifu.



