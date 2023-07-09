Mudasiru Salifu returns to Asante Kotoko after a loan spell with Al-Batin

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has returned to the club following the expiration of his loan stint with Saudi Arabia club Al-Batin at the end of the 2022/23 season.



Salifu joined the Sky Blue on Thursday, January 1, 2023, from Kotoko on loan, having already featured in the previous season with Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol where he played 12 league games and also featured in the Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.



He featured in 15 games in the Saudi Pro League with no goal as the side suffered a demotion to Division One at the end of the season.



Mudasiru signed a two-year contract with Asante Kotoko in 2019 and agreed to extend in 2022 before he was first loaned out to Sheriff Tiraspol in 2022.



He won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko and the President’s Cup in 2019.



The former Berekum Chelsea and AS Tanda player has attracted offers from clubs in Ghana and Europe.



