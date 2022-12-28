Mudasiru Salifu extends best wishes to Christopher Nettey after Asante Kotoko exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Moldova-based Ghanaian midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu has reacted to the exit of defender Christopher Nettey from Asante Kotoko.



The defender has parted ways with the Ghana Premier League giants following the expiration of his contract on Monday, December 26.



Reacting to the news, Mudasiru Salifu, a former Asante Kotoko teammate of Christopher Nettey has wished him well.



In a statement on social media, Mudasiru Salifu indicated that he has no doubt the future looks bright for Nettey.



“3 years as teammates look like forever. Never a dull moment with you. The future looks brighter. All the best Christopher Nettey,” Mudasiru Salifu shared.



According to information gathered after several checks, Mudasiru Salifu will move abroad after ending his stay at Asante Kotoko.



It is understood that the player also has a lot of interest from a number of Ghana Premier League clubs.