Mubarak Wakaso wants to 'fight to the end' for the Chinese Super League title

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is confident Jiangsu Suning can go all the way in the Chinese Super League play-offs.



Jiangsu Suning secured a first-leg quarter-final draw against Chongqing Lifan on Monday and will host their opponents on Saturday in the second leg.



Wakaso was pivotal in last night's game, playing 85 minutes as Jiangsu return home with an away goal.



"Team move nothing good comes easy we will fight till the end," he wrote on Twitter.



Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira opened the scoring for the visitors after just seven minutes, but compatriot Alan Kardec pulled level for Chongqing in the second half.



Wakaso was solid and everpresent in the middle, winning and distributing balls effortlessly.



Jiangsu Suning will host Chongqing on Saturday in the second leg with the winner progressing to the semifinals.



The winner of the competition will play in the Club World Cup to be hosted in China.

