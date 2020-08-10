Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mubarak Wakaso stars as Jiangsu Suning defeat Guangzhou R&F

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso produced another solid display as Jiangsu Suning beat Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League on Sunday night.



The 30-year old was rated high after his swashbuckling display helped the visitors to a 2-0 win.



Mubarak Wakaso lasted 88 minutes of the game and was replaced by Ang Li.



Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira scored both goals in the first half, netting the opener in the 22nd minute and the second in the 35th minute.



The former Deportivo Alaves player has been outstanding since joining the Chinese side, as they remain unbeaten in the Super League.



He has featured three times after four games in the season.

