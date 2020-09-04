Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Mubarak Wakaso shines as Jiangsu Suning pip Shandong Luneng

Mubarak Wakaso helped his side to a 1-0 win at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base.

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso produced a superlative performance when Jiangsu Suning traveled to beat Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League on Thursday night.



The 30-year-old bossed the midfielder helping his side to a 1-0 win at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base.



Italian forward Eder netted the only goal of the game after 65 minutes.



The former Villarreal midfielder made a shock move to China during the winter transfer window, despite his form for Deportivo Alaves.



His start football in China was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but the tireless midfielder has settled in with cheeky ease.

