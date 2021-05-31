Mubarak Wakaso pays tribute to Sulley Muntari's late mother

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has paid tribute to Hajia Kande, the mother of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari who passed on Sunday May 30, 2021.



Reports emerged in the late hours of Sunday that the mother of the former AC and Inter Milan midfielder had died in Konongo.



The deceased was also mother to former Kotoko midfielder Sulley Muniru and had battled some illness for sometime.



Taking to his Facebook handle, Wakaso eulogised Hajia Kande and promised to continue praying for her.



“Till we meet again hajia you will forever remain in our heart. We will continue praying for you”.



On social media, some Ghanaians have been mourning with Sulley Muntari over the unfortunate incident.



Hajia Kande will be remembered by Ghanaian football fans for her shocking radio interview in 2009, when she claimed the Black Stars were not going to flourish without the involvement her son.



