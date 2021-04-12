Mubarak Wakaso joins Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has sealed a move to Chinese Super League outfit Shenzhen FC according to multiple reports in the media space.



The Ghana international in the winter transfer window of 2020 joined Jiangsu Suning in a surprise move from Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.



In his debut season in the Chinese Super League with the Jiangsu-based club, Mubarak Wakaso excelled and helped the team to clinch the league title at the end of the 2020 season which was delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Unfortunately, the financial blowback of the pandemic has seen owners of the club dissolving the team.



Due to his quality, Mubarak Wakaso has earned a move to Shenzhen FC and will hence play for the side in the 2021 Chinese Super League season.



The club hopes the Black Stars asset will use his vast experience to help them achieve their goal at the end of the league campaign.



