Mubarak Wakaso happy following brother Alhassan's recovery from knee surgery

Alhassan Wakaso returned to training last week after being sidelined for a year and a half

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is delighted following his brother Alhassan's return to fitness having sat out of a long time due to knee surgery.



"He is back. Alhamdulillah, will sit back and watch you again blood. Allah is great. @alhassanwakaso." Wakaso wrote on Instagram.



Alhassan Wakaso, who also plays as a midfielder, returned to training last week after being sidelined for a year and a half.



The Victoria Guimares player did not kick a ball during the 2019/20 season and has missed the first part of the current season.



However, he is expected to play his first match since May 2019 when the Portuguese league returns from Christmas break in January.



His first match return is a huge boost for the Victorians, who are 10 points behind league leaders Sporting.



The 28-year-old returned to Portugal in 2018 after a tough spell in France with FC Lorient.



In the 2018/19 season, Wakaso made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.





