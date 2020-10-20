Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mubarak Wakaso features as Jiangsu Suning earn first leg draw in CSL quarter finals

Wakaso joins his mates to celebrate

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso played a vital role as Jiangsu Suning secured a draw at Chongqing Lifan in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Chinese Super League.



The 30-year-old played 85 minutes before he was replaced by Ivan Santini as the visitors return to Jiangsu with a point.



Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira opened the scoring for the visitors after just seven minutes, but compatriot Alan Kardec pulled level for Chongqing in the second half.



Wakaso was solid and everpresent in the middle, winning and distributing balls effortlessly.



Jiangsu Suning will host Chongqing on Saturday in the second leg with the winner progressing to the semifinals.



The winner of the competition will play in the Club World Cup to be hosted in China.

