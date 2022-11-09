Mubarak Wakaso dropped from final Black Stars World Cup squad - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

KS Eupen midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, is the latest name that has dropped from the reported list of players who will not be joining the Black Stars trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Mubarak Wakaso played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited the competition from the group phase without winning a single game but it seems the 32-year-old's Mundial dream is over.



The former Villareal midfielder now joins Jeffrey Schlupp, Felix Afena-Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and Danlad Ibrahim who have all reportedly been dropped from the final Black Stars squad by coach Otto Addo and his technical team.



With coach Otto Addo expected to reduce the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup to a 26-man squad, it is unknown which other players will be dropped from the final squad.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.



