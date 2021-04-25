Mubarak Wakaso delighted with win on Shenzhen FC debut

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Mubarak Wakaso has expressed his joy after making his debut with new club Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.
The Ghanaian international featured as his side recorded a 2-1 away victory over Henan Songshan Longmen on Wednesday.
He was introduced in the 76th minute and had an impressive cameo.
Wakaso joined Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal as a free agent ahead of the start of the CSL season.
The midfielder took to his social media page after the match to celebrate.
Special day with a amazing start Debut and first important +3 points ???????? ALLAH is the reason ???????????????????? #ramadankareem #day8 pic.twitter.com/BdjdP1TjSu— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) April 21, 2021