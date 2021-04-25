You are here: HomeSports2021 04 25Article 1241872

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mubarak Wakaso delighted with win on Shenzhen FC debut

Mubarak Wakaso Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso has expressed his joy after making his debut with new club Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghanaian international featured as his side recorded a 2-1 away victory over Henan Songshan Longmen on Wednesday.

He was introduced in the 76th minute and had an impressive cameo.

Wakaso joined Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal as a free agent ahead of the start of the CSL season.

The midfielder took to his social media page after the match to celebrate.

