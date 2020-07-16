Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mubarak Wakaso congratulates new Ajax signing Kudus Mohammed

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has congratulated his young compatriot Kudus Mohammed following his big move to Dutch giants Ajax Armsterdam.



The 19-year-old Black Stars attacker completed his move to Ajax on Thursday after successfully passing his medicals.



Kudus signed a five year deal with The Lancers worth 9 million Euros.



With social media buzzing over the youngster's move, Wakaso who is a play station mate of Kudus took to Twitter to celebrate the big win.



"Congrats bro, Kudus Mohammed. More to show up. Insha Allah. Wish you good luck but will still beat you at play station," he tweeted.



This is the highest transfer record by a Ghanaian teenager in history to amplify his immense quality and talent.



Mohammed has been one the most prolific teenagers in Denmark, scoring 12 goals in 25 appearances for Nordsjælland.





Congrats ???? bro @KudusMohammedGH more to show up INSHAALLAH ???????????????? wish you good luck but will still beat you PlayStation ???? pic.twitter.com/mxPOu0gb7B — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) July 16, 2020

