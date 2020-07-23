You are here: HomeSports2020 07 23Article 1014892

Mubarak Alhassan completes move to Spanish La Liga side Granada

Spanish La Liga side Granada CF have completed the signing of Liberty Professional midfielder Mubarak Alhassan.

Alhassan signed a deal with the Spanish outfits after impressive spell in the Ghana Premier League which has been cancelled.

The attacking midfielder has been impressive for the Dansoman-based club since joining them before the start of the season.

The Ghana Premeir league club confirmed the transfer on theirs official Twitter account.



The 17-year old has scored five goals and assisted the same number in twelve games for the Scientific Soccer Lads before the suspension of the league following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mubarak Alhassan had his colts football at Corners Babies, before joining WAFA where he spent only season.

