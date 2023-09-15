Mpraeso MP commissions new Obomeng astroturf, donates GH₵50K Okwahu United

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, David Ansah Opoku on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, commissioned the newly-built astro-turf at Obomeng in the Eastern Region.



The FIFA standard astroturf with floodlights was initiated by David Ansah Opoku, supported by Ghana Gas, and constructed by Best Construction Company.



The Obomeng astroturf facility which is the first of its kind in the constituency according to the Member of Parliament is to help promote sports development in the constituency and region at large.



David Ansah Opoku before the commissioning also cushioned Division One League Club, Okwahu United with the sum of GH₵50,000 as preparation money for the upcoming football season



"I have always been a promoter of sports development and tourism which is why it was necessary for us to build this facility. I don't know how to play football myself but I know it will help the budding talents we have in this constituency to get a place to train and also play football."



"We hope that through this facility, we will get players in this constituency to play in the various national teams in the years to come. I also thank Ghana Gas for coming on board to help in building this facility after I knocked on their doors in 2021," David Ansah Opoku told the press at the event.



Nana Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of Best Constructions Company also urged the people of Obomeng to take good care of the facility and always keep it in good state.



"We told the people of Obomeng that we will build this facility in 18 months and we did just that. But we know most of the time we build the facility and they tend to blame us the contractors when the facility is not in good shape. I will urge the people of Obomeng to take good care of this astroturf because everyone present here today has seen the magnificent facility we have built for them."



