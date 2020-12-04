Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Mpong scores to give Sharks win against Aduana Stars

Elmina Sharks won their first game of the season

Elmina Sharks won their first game of the season on Thursday, after a gallant display to beat two-time champions Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Nduom stadium.



Winger Richard Mpong scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute after sliding in a corner kick from close range.



Mpong met a well-delivered corner kick to beat the defence of Aduana as the ball found its way into the net beating goalkeeper Joseph Addo to give Elmina Sharks the lead.



The visitors missed glaring chances early on with Caleb Amankwah, Bright Adjei, and youngster John Nyamekye being the culprits.



Nathan Kwasi Asare also came close to registering his name on the score sheet but he was denied by the crossbar after he met a Bright Agyei half bicycle kick.



Justice Mensah could have doubled the Sharks' lead before half time after he was sent through by Benjamin Tweneboah but his effort in a one on one situation was feeble after rounding up goalkeeper Joseph Addo.



The two teams returned from the break looking more hungry for goals as Sharks kept probing for a second, running behind the defence of Aduana Stars but that yielding nothing significant in terms of goals.



Benjamin Tweneboah should have killed the game after beating Caleb Amankwah off the ball and was left with goalkeeper Joseph Addo to beat but the swift attacker failed to put the ball at the back of the net leaving the scoreline at 1-0.



The result leaves Aduana Stars without a win after three rounds of games with a game in hand (against Hearts of Oak).



Elmina Sharks thus move to 7 points having drawn their first three games against Dwarfs (2-2), Liberty (1-1), and WAFA (1-1).



Elmina Sharks player Benjamin Arthur was named NASCO Man of the match.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.