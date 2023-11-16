Move on, crying baby - Odion Ighalo's ex-wife rules out returning to Nigerian football legend

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of Nigerian football star, Odion Ighalo has told the player to 'move on' labelling him as a 'crying bay'.



In a post on her Instagram story, she claimed Ighalo has been putting in all effort to have her back including crying to convince her.



She claimed the former Manchester United is obsessed with her but his tears will not settle their issues, adding that the player moves on.



There has been a report of the couple being separated but there is nothing official from either party.



Adesuwa has been criticized for her supposed rants and in response she claimed that Ighalo cheated with a Big Brother Naija female housemate and an actress.



At the moment, Odion Ighalo is yet to react to the accusations. Ighalo and Adesuwa have three kids together.



Below are Sonia Adesuwa's posts about Ighalo over the past few days

































