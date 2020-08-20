Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Move from village to village to scout for players - JE Sarpong urges GFA’s incoming Technical Director

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer J.E Sarpong has suggested to the incoming new Technical Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to widen the scope in search for talents for the various national teams in the country.



He suggested to the incoming Technical Director to move from village to village across the country to unearth talents for the various national teams.



He told Yaw Ofosu Larbi on the TV3’s New Day Thursday, August 20 that there are a lot of skilled footballers in almost every part of the country and it is only through a thorough search by the FA that these talents could be found.



“I feel that the new Technical Director who is coming in, if he can widen the scope and get a functional, well equipped technical directorate so that most of the coaches who will work under the Technical Director should venture into the villages for talents,” he said.



He added: “I can tell you for a fact that if you go to the far north, Volta and other regions there are talents there who can play for the national team, you see him winning a cutlass to go and farm.”

