Mourinho could have won every single trophy with Inter Milan - Sulley Muntari

Former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari says they could have won every trophy with Jose Mourinho.



Jose Mourinho supervised the Italian giants to their third UEFA Champions League title in 2010. He further won two Italian Serie A trophies, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in the space of two years at Inter Milan.



During this period, he signed Muntari from English Club Portsmouth, making the Ghana midfielder write his name in history books as the few Ghanaian players to have won the UEFA Champions League.



Having managed the Club to successful feats, the Portuguese Coach left for Spanish giants Real Madrid.



Muntari, who had a wonderful spell with the Italian powerhouse believes Mourinho’s exit from the Club cost them a chance to get a hand on every single trophy despite chalking some successes with the team.



“If he (Mourinho) didn’t go to Madrid, we could have won every single trophy the following year,” the 35-year-old told South Africa’s Metro FM.



“Because we were so determined and so perfect and our minds were so set. We were just incredible.



“We had Eto’o in front with Milito. Sometimes when you get those amazing players and a good Coach everything just falls in place. I wish him love and hope he comes back to win trophies.”



The FIFA World Coach of the Year is currently on the books of English Club Tottenham Hotspurs.

