Most tragic sporting story of the year: Christian Atsu's death

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2023 got off to the most unwanted and unexpected start with the tragic passing of one of Ghana's football cult heroes Christians Atsu.



Atsu's death overwhelmed the country, leaving many people devastated. He was confirmed dead on February 18, 2023, after he was found under the rubble of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck south-central Turkey and Syria.



The Ghanaian was initially declared missing immediately after the tragic event.



Atsu, who played for Hatayaspor, lived in southern Turkey because the club was based in Antakya, Hatay Province, and thus was a victim of the devastating disaster.



As days went by with little or no updates regarding his whereabouts, Ghanaians combed every corner of the internet for information in search of positive news that would warm their tearing hearts as many were shattered.



The positive news came 10 days later, but came along with the hardest pill to swallow.



Christian Atsu was found but the man who had earned a good place in the hearts of many not just through his exciting talent, but also by his humanitarian works and love for the vulnerable, was found lifeless.



The country was filled with agony when Atsu's agent Nana Sechere confirmed the passing of the footballer.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning."



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he said.



Born in Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on January 10, 1992, Christian Atsu revealed that money was hard to come by while growing up. He once said that losing his father in tragic circumstances made life even more difficult for his family.



Atsu in 2013, made it big when Chelsea came calling after he was identified as a long-term prospect.



Chelsea paid £3.5 million to FC Porto and signed Christian Atsu, who was subsequently loaned to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Málaga.



Atsu after signing for Chelsea started enjoying the football money and at Newcastle, he was reportedly earning £32,000 weekly, which made him one of the richest Ghanaian footballers from 2016.



In September 2022, Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor as a free agent and reported taking close to $500,000 as a signing-on bonus.



His last kick as a footballer was a 90th-minute freekick goal, which was a winning goal for Hatayaspor in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa. The goal was the only goal he scored for the club in four months.





EE/BB