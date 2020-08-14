Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Moses Odjer's Salernitana return imminent after Trapani exit

Ghana international Moses Odjer

Ghanaian midfielder, Moses Odjer is close to returning to his former club Salernitana following his departure from relegated serie B side Trapani Calcio.



The former Ghana U-20 star is making an immediate return to Salernitana after just eight months with Trapani.



Odjer confirmed his departure in a heartfelt message to the fans, technical team and players of Trapani last weekend.



"I believe this is the right moment to say a big Thank You to Trapani Calcio for the opportunity given to me to represent the beautiful colours," he posted on Instagram. "Another thank you to the technical staff for the impact they have had on my career, not forgetting the medical staff and the equipment officers," he added.



He continued:"Another big thank you to the playing body, you guys are so so loving and caring and any time it's time for training, I don't feel like I am going to work but feels like it's time to have fun. I have learnt so much from you guys and I am not the man I used to be.



"From the bottom of my heart I want to say Thank you."



"Finally I want to say thank you to the beautiful people of the drills for accepting me as one of their own and making life so smooth for me in the last eight months."



Now a free agent, the possibility of returning to Salernitana was an option when he left in January, and reports in Italy indicate that a deal is almost done.



The 23-year old made 22 serie B appearances in the just-ended season.



He previously played for Tema Youth, Catania and Salernitana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.