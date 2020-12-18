Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Moses Antwi Benefo resigns as Kotoko Head of Communications

Moses Antwi Benefo aka PJ Mozey, Asante Kotoko Communications Director

It appears there is simmering tensions brewing within the Asante Kotoko set up as the club’s Communications Director, Moses Antwi Benefo aka PJ Mozey has resigned from his post with immediate effect.



According to sources the astute Sports Journalist in a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah cited personal and professional reasons for his resignation.



The Nhyira FM Sports journalist was appointed the head of the club communications when Nana Yaw Amponsah took over the reigns of the club.



It still remains unclear what may have pushed the former Happy FM sports host to resign from the Kotoko job.



The club this morning announced the sacking of head coach Maxwell Konadu after a string of poor results in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



According to sources the management did so without the knowledge of the club’s board of directors.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.