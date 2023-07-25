Morocco to host 2023 CAF Awards in December

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football has announced that the 2023 CAF Awards will be hosted in Morocco.



This will be the second time in a row that the North African country would host African football's most prestigious awards event.



CAF cited in a statement released on their website that the event will come off on December 11.



"The prestigious CAF Awards will make a welcome return on 11 December 2023 in Morocco to celebrate the stars of African football.



"After last year’s successful event hosted in the Moroccan capital of Rabat which saw Senegal inspirational forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona top striker Asisat Oshoala claim honours, the CAF Awards will feature some of Africa’s finest stars."



The release further noted that the city and time for the event will be announced at the appropriate time.



"CAF will communicate time and host city in due course."



CAF also confirmed that the period under review for the award is from September 2022 to June 2023.



"The period under review for the CAF Awards 2023 spans from September 2022 until June 2023, encompassing an extraordinary chapter in African football history."



The 2022 edition saw Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane claim the best Men's Player of The Year whereas Nigeria and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala won the Women's Player of The Year.





EE/KPE