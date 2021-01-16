Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Morocco to host 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations

This is part of the key decisions the CAF Executive Committee took when they met on Friday, 15 January in Yaoundé, Cameroon.



Congo pulled out as host in 2020 and the tournament was subsequently cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



CAF took a step before the tournament in 2020 to increase participating countries from 8 to 12 countries.



A record total of 36 women’s national teams are expected to enter the qualifying rounds and battle for the 11 slots for the main tournament in 2022.



Morocco becomes the first North African Country to host the flagship tournament.