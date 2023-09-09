Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat unveil Ghana forward Bernard Morrison

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bernard Morrison has been unveiled by Morocco Premier League side AS FAR Rabat, marking a fresh chapter in his football journey for the 2023/2024 season.



The former Orlando Pirates forward has inked a one-year contract, inclusive of an option for an additional year. This move reunites him with head coach Nasreddine Nabi, with whom he previously worked with at Young Africans.



At his new club, Morrison is set to wear the number 5 jersey. The club posted pictures of Morrison on their social media pages.



Following the conclusion of the 2022–2023 season, the 30-year-old Ghanaian became a free agent after parting ways with Young Africans.



During his tenure with the club, Morrison made six appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup, scoring once, and played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the finals, ultimately losing to Algeria's USM Alger.



Notably, Morrison played a significant role in securing Young Africans' successful title defense in the Tanzanian Premier League.



Prior to his stint with Young Africans, he had plied his trade for their fierce rivals, Simba SC, as well as AS Vita Club in the Congo, and South African powerhouse Orlando Pirates.