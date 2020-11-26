Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: goal.com

Morocco land in Accra for Ghana friendly

The North Africans arrived in Ghana

The Morocco women's national team finally arrived in Accra for their international friendly match against Ghana on Thursday.



The Atlas Lionesses had regrouped at the Mohammed VI Stadium, Casablanca for the second time following their last training camp in October since the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.



Following a few training days in camp, they left the Moroccan city along with the U20 women's squad ahead of their showdown with the Black Queens on Wednesday.



Upon their arrival, the North Africans were immediately moved to the Accra City Hotel, where the two Moroccan women's national teams will be lodged for the duration of their five-day stay.



The North Africans will continue their preparation in the Ghanaian capital and they are expected to have a feel of the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue of the encounter before the matchday.



The Moroccan delegation arrived with 24 players, including Saint Etienne's Fatma Winnech, Zaragoza's Hanane Ait El Hadji, Napoli's Zubaida Al-Bastali, Dijon's Salma Amani and Nahila Ludi.



Kelly Lindsey will aim to qualify the North Africans for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations for the first time since 2000 following the country's success at the Unaf Women's Cup earlier this year.



And the American tactician will seek to use the tune-up match to put the Moroccans in good shape ahead of the next Awcon qualifiers following the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to coronavirus.

