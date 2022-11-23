Morocco hold Croatia to a stalemate in opening Group F encounter

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco share the spoils with Croatia in their opening Group F game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Atlas Lions held the 2018 finalists to a goalless stalemate at the Al Bayt Stadium.



Morocco, who exited the last edition with just a point, losing their opening game to Iran, showed a good level of football to match Croatia.



The North Africans had a strong start in the game and made a lot of incursions, but Croatia's defense stood tall and did well to avoid conceding early.



Both Ziyech and Amallah made good efforts on goal, but their shots were blocked.



Croatia came alive in the later part of the first when Vlasic forced Bounou to make a great save to keep the scoreline intact.



Shortly after, Modric hit a thumping drive but could not hit the target as the referee brought the first half to a close.



The second half, just like the first, was keenly contested, with Morocco remaining resolute.



The best chance of the half came in the 64th minute when Hakimi hit a blistering strike from a freekick, forcing Livakovic to make his only big save of the game.



Following the draw, Croatia take the lead in the group, with Morocco trailing on the same points.



The second game in the group between Belgium and Canada will come off later today.



EE/BOG