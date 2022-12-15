Morocco fans in Ghana optimistic of winning medal at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco fans in Ghana are still proud of their team despite missing out on reaching the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Moroccan nationals in Ghana thronged the Moroccan Embassy in their numbers to watch their epic clash against the defending World Cup Champions, France.



The Atlas Lions' dreams of making it to the final was shuttered as they lost 2-0 to France with Theo Hernandez scoring the first goal after five minutes of action and a goal from Kolo Muani summing it up.



The defeat ended Morocco's unbeaten run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after playing five matches undefeated.



The North Africans who qualified out of the group stages as leaders shocked Spain as they beat them on penalty shootouts to become the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinal of the World Cup.



Morocco went ahead to defeat Portugal in the quarter-final to become the first African country to reach the semis to set up a semi-final clash with France.



Reacting to the Atlas Lions' first loss at the 2022 World Cup, some fans expressed delight in their team's performance throughout the games. The fans were still optimistic that the team would win their match against Croatia to win bronze at the tournament.



Watch video below:







JNA/WA