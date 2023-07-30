Morocco beat South Korea to secure historic World Cup win

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Women's World Cup debutants Morocco claimed a crucial victory by defeating South Korea with a solitary goal, reigniting their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase of the tournament.



Having suffered a disheartening 6-0 defeat against Germany in their Group H opener, the 2022 Wafcon runners-up knew they had to bounce back strongly to keep their dreams alive. And that's precisely what they did.



From the onset, the Atlas Lionesses demonstrated their intent by dominating the early exchanges and relentlessly pressuring South Korea, forcing them to retreat into their own half.



Their relentless efforts were rewarded just six minutes into the match when Hanane Ait El Haj showed great composure and skill to deliver a pinpoint cross into the danger zone.



Ibtissam Jraidi, seizing the opportunity, executed a precise header, guiding the ball low and into the far corner of the net, giving Morocco the decisive and ultimately winning goal.



As the game progressed, both teams continued to create numerous scoring opportunities, but neither could find the back of the net again.



With this impressive win, Morocco not only revived their chances of advancing in the Women's World Cup but also made a strong statement about their potential as newcomers in the tournament.