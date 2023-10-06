Morocco and Spain battle over who to host 2030 World Cup final

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Morocco and Spain are battling over which country to host the 2030 World Cup final after winning the bid to host along with Portugal.



In a report by ESPN, Spain's Sports Minister, Miquel Iceta, expressed his expectation that the final would take place in Spain, despite acknowledging that it's premature to make such assumptions.



On the other hand, Fouzi Lekjaa, the head of Morocco's football federation, insisted that the final should be held in Casablanca.



Lekjaa emphasized his hope to see Morocco's efforts top with a historic final at the Casablanca stadium.



This announcement by FIFA to award the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, a year earlier than planned, has triggered disagreements about the location of the final match.



Argentina has also joined the discussion, expressing a desire to host more games than the single opening match initially allocated to the country.



To address the issue, Morocco, Spain, and Portugal plan to meet on October 18 in Rabat to discuss the scheduling of World Cup matches, with six cities in Morocco designated as match venues.



To celebrate a century of the World Cup, FIFA has decided to play the opening three matches of the World Cup in South America, with Uruguay who hosted the first World Cup in 1930, Argentina, the runner-up in that first tournament, and Paraguay as the hosts for this historic kick-off.



All six countries Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina will earn automatic qualification for the tournament and it will be the first World Cup to be held across three continents.



