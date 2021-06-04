Morocco-Ghana friendly: Black Stars to depart to Rabat on Sunday

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Black Stars will depart from Accra to Morocco on Sunday, June 6 ahead of the international friendly game to played on June 7.



The team is currently in Cape Coast preparing for the two international friendlies next week.



19 players trained with the team on Thursday with a full house expected by the close of Friday, June 6, 2021.



Coach Charles Akonnor is using the two games against Morocco and Ivory Coast to assess his team before the 2022 World Cup qualifiers start in September and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars will play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat, on Tuesday, June 8 before hosting the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



The players to have reported to camp are Kwame Opoku, Kudus Mohammed, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Danlad Ibrahim, Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Agyei, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Baba Idrissu, Moro Salifu, Joel Fameyeh, Gladson Awako, Emmanuel Gyasi, and Rashid Nortey.



