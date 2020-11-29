Sports News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Moroccan side RS Berkane to sign Asante Kotoko ace Augustine Okrah for US$ 150,000

Asante Kotoko winger, Augustine Okrah

Moroccan outfit RS Berkane has agreed to sign Asante Kotoko winger, Augustine Okrah for US$ 150,000, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



The 27-year-old arrived in the North African country last Wednesday to seal his move after failing to travel with the Porcupine Warriors to Mauritania for their CAF Champions League campaign.



Okrah will be available on a free transfer in January when his contract with Asante Kotoko expires.



The former BK Hacken and Al-Merrikh winger joined Asante Kotoko in 2019 after a one-year spell at Indian Super League side NorthEast United.



Morocco's RS Berkane beat Egyptians Pyramids 1-0 in the first one-legged Confederation Cup final to win their first African title back in October.



The side is keen to add the Ghanaian to their roaster ahead of their involvement in the 2020-21 CAF Champions League.

