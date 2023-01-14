Moroccan city names stadium after PSG star Achraf Hakimi

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Achraf Hakimi was back home in Morocco, earlier this week, where he was hosted by the city of Ksar El-Kébir, his mother's hometown.



A stadium was named after the Paris Saint-Germain star who was an instrumental part of Morocco's historic run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



"I had the honor of inaugurating a football field bearing my name in the city of Kasr El Kebir yesterday (January 10).



"I thank the authorities and residents of the city for their support and love for me. It is a great honor to return to this city, which has a special place in my heart, and to be among you, my family, and my loved ones. Thank you from the heart," he captioned a tweet accompanied by photos of the event.



Thousands filled up the stadium to celebrate the event with the player swarmed by lots of fans as he made his way around the stadium.



Hakimi and the Moroccan team placed fourth in Qatar, the highest finish for an African team beating Portugal and Spain en route to the semi-finals where they lost to France.



They returned home from Qatar and were granted audience by the country's monarch and were awarded national honours for their feat which was celebrated by Africans across the world.



