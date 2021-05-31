Moroccan Ambassador meets GOC to discuss collaboration and Ghana 2023 African Games

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Morocco’s Ambassador to Ghana has met with Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah to discuss cooperation on matters including the 2023 African Games.



Iamane Ouaadil was also pictured with GOC secretary general Sahnoon Mohammed and administrative assistant Farida Iddriss.



Sporting cooperation between Morocco and Ghana was discussed, with the African Games one area where the nations could work together.



Morocco hosted the last African Games, in capital Rabat in 2019, while Ghana is due to be staging the next edition in 2023.



According to a report on Modern Ghana, an official visit to Morocco to learn lessons from its staging of the event in 2019 was proposed.



Mensah, who is a member of the 10-person Organising Committee for the 2023 African Games, also suggested working closely with Moroccan companies in Ghana, according to the report.



Final dates have not yet been announced for the event, which is expected to be held in capital Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.



A 50,000-seat stadium has been promised in the Greater Accra Region, which figures to act as the centrepiece for the African Games.



Ghana has never staged the multi-sport event before.