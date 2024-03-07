Moritz-Broni Kwarteng suspended for three matches following red card against RB Leipzig

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

VfL Bochum striker Moritz-Broni Kwarteng has encountered a major setback in his 2023/2024 campaign after he received a red card during last weekend's match against RB Leipzig.



The DFB swiftly enforced the consequences of his dismissal on Tuesday, imposing a penalty that will keep Kwarteng out of three crucial Bundesliga games.



The 25-year-old offensive player, known for his agility and strategic play, will be sorely missed by VfL Bochum as they prepare to face tough opponents in the upcoming weeks.



With clashes against SC Freiburg, FSV Mainz 05, and SV Darmstadt 98 looming, Kwarteng's absence leaves a notable gap in the team's offensive lineup.



Kwarteng has made eleven appearances and assisted one goal in the Bundesliga this season.