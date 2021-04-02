Morishita, Vinicius among 7 foreign players to join the GPL second round

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius and Japanese midfielder Jindo Morishita will be headlining the list of foreign players to play in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Vinicius joins Asante Kotoko on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Japanese moving to Ebusua Dwarfs for the rest of the season.



Inter Allies have the most foreign players in their squad after signing three Nigerians for the second round of the Premier League.



Henry Kalu, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, and Emmanuel Tuchukwu are expected to help the struggling club escape relegation.



Medeama have signed former Kotoko forward Amed Toure and Burkinabe defender Zana Oumar Coulibaly.



Victorien Adebayor returns to the topflight to join Accra-based Legon Cities.



Below is the list of foreign players to join the league in the second round:







Jindo Morishita - Ebusua Dwarfs



Position: Midfielder



From: Unattached



Contract Duration: Till the end of the season



Nationality: Japanese







Michael Vinicius - Asante Kotoko



Position: striker



From: Unattached



Contract Duration: 2 and a half year deal



Nationality: Brazil





Victorien Adebayor - Legon Cities



Position: striker



From: HB Koge



Contract Duration: Loan till the end of the season



Nationality: Niger







Amed Toure - Medeama SC



Position: striker



From: Unattached



Contract Duration: Two-year deal



Nationality: Ivory Coast









Zana Coulibaly - Medeama SC



Position: defender



From: Unattached



Contract Duration: Two-year deal



Nationality: Burkina Faso





Kingsley Fidelis Kuku - Inter Allies



Position: winger



From: FC One Rockets



Contract Duration: 6-month loan



Nationality: Nigerian





Emmanuel Tochuckwu - Inter Allies



Position: midfielder



From: P-One Sports



Contract Duration: One Year deal



Nationality: Nigerian









Henry Kalu - Inter Allies



Position: Forward



From: Right to Win Sports



Contract Duration: Two-year deal