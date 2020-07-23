Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

More sponsorships coming – GFA President assures

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku

After landing a ‘historic’ partnership deal with Italian sports apparel firm Macron, Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association is buzzing with confidence that his administration will secure more partnerships.



With the coronavirus impacting on finances of corporate institutions, forcing them to cut down on their budget, the GFA has been able to convince the world-renowned brand to jump on board its Game-Changing ship.



Since assuming power in October 2019, the FA through its marketing committee has been working tirelessly to get sponsors to alleviate the financial burden on the clubs and there is growing confidence that the hard work done the last few months is about to yield some positive results.



Addressing the media at the launch of the partnership with Macron, Kurt Okraku assured the football fraternity that despite the challenges, his administration will remain steadfast in their bid to get Ghana football to its apex.



Kurt Okraku said there are a lot of ‘game-changing’ plans in the pipeline and if everything works out effectively, the FA will be announcing more sponsors sooner than later.



“This partnership would ensure that our kids have a livelihood because without football they cannot enhance their talents. If talents are not developed, there is no livelihood. When we speak about igniting passion by solving the fundamental problems that our industry face, this is a clear testimony of our intent to solve the problems at the fundamental level”.



“If you are a footballer and you want to play but do not have access to balls, it is a big challenge. When you visit the training grounds of some of our players, you will see thirty players chasing five balls. But this situation is history now, thanks to Macron. We are extremely excited because this kind of gesture affects every facet of our football. This is the very first sponsorship announcement since October 25 and it is the first of many to come”, he said.



The three-year deal will see the company supply 15,000 balls to the FA across the period.



Financially, the FA will be GH¢1.6m richer from the deal.

