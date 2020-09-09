Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Montpellier intensifies their chase for Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim

French Ligue 1 side Montpellier in their quest to strengthen their defence have identified Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim as a perfect choice.



The former Ghana U-20 star was a rock in the defence of Valenciennces in the just ended French Ligue 2 season where he made 24 appearances.



The 24-year old can play across all positions at the back, which is something Montpellier manager Michel Der Zakarian sees as an advantage.



The Navy White and Blues conceded 34 goals in 28 games, and finished 8th in last season's campaign.



Ntim joined Valenciennes from the Right to Dream Academy in 2014, first representing the youth team before fight his way into the senior team.



Last season, he was included in the typical France Football team of the season.

